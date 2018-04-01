Montgomery-Assembled Hyundai at NY Auto show

2019 Santa Fe getting good reviews

by Tim Lennox





The New York International Auto Show opened this weekend, and the Montgomery-built Hyundai Santa Fe is getting a lot of attention for changes being made in the 2019 models that go on sale this Summer.

From the website digital trends:

“ Riding on a completely new platform, it promises significantly improved ride comfort, handling, and stability at speed, thanks to completely revised suspension geometry. We can likely thank Albert Biermann, the former chief engineer for BMW M, so we imagine the new Santa Fe will be quite excellent from behind the wheel”.

Cars.com writes:

The new interior design is pleasing if a little more sedate in an apparent effort to be more upscale, too. But it’s well laid out with a bi-level dash and more storage spaces. The controls have a good feel and I like the high, standup touchscreen display.

Alabama is already one of the biggest auto-producing states in the U.S. And a new $1.6-Billion dollar Mazda-Toyota plant is being built near Huntsville. It is expected to employ four thousand people.

But the most-talked about Hyundai at the NY Show isn’t even real. It’s a concept car called the Genesis Essentia:

See more at the Genesis website.