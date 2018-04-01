Rain Back In Our Forecast This Week

by Ben Lang

Easter Sunday was excellent weather wise in central and south Alabama. Highs today were near 80 degrees for all locations. Expect a mostly clear and less chilly night. Monday morning lows fall to the low 50s. Some patchy fog is possible, especially south of the Highway 80 corridor Monday morning. No rain gear needed Monday, we stay dry with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the low 80s.

Rain gear may be needed Tuesday. Through most of the day, we’ll only see some isolated showers at best. A cold front approaches the state late Tuesday night and pushes through on Wednesday. The best chance for rain and storms appears to be 9PM Tuesday through about midday Wednesday. Severe weather looks unlikely.

The rain clears out late Wednesday, and Thursday should be a mostly sunny day with highs in the 70s. The next chance for rain arrives quickly, with the next front swinging through Friday/Saturday. We could have some lingering showers Sunday, and then another front approaches next Monday with another shot for rain.