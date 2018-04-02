Autism Awareness makes Progress in Alabama

by Ellis Eskew





It’s a cause that is fueled by passion as parents and caregivers of autistic children rally for new laws each legislative session.

Last year, the Alabama legislature passed a bill that would allow insurance coverage for autism therapy. But that coverage stops at age 18.

“I think about Anthony when he is transitioning from high school to college or from high school to be independent as he can be in his living situation and any big changes like that – any transitions, he definitely needs support,” said parent Sicili Cantevespre.

Debbie Lynn, executive director for Easter Seals of Central Alabama,

says there is still more work that needs to be done when it comes to autism.

“We are making baby steps towards complete coverage for individuals with autism. But certainly what Alabama has done as it relates to insurance coverage is certainly a good start,” said Lynn.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 175 children in Alabama have been identified with autism spectrum disorder. That is the lowest amount in the country. However, Lynn says that is still a significant number.

“You know, it’s not necessarily how that impacts us today, it’s also how that’s going to impact us in 20 years. We are going to have a growing population of those going from childhood into adulthood with very specific needs,” said Lynn.

