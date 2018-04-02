Kasai Plant Fire Under Investigation

by Andrew James





The investigation into what started a fire at the Kasai North America plant in Prattville continues.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon. Fire officials tell Alabama News Network that one part of the plant is heavily damaged, but that no workers were there at the time of the fire. The car interiors plant was back open Monday.

Neighbors remember hearing a loud explosion Saturday afternoon and say the smoke could be seen from miles away.

“I just see black smoke all up in the sky, and I’m just thinking I probably left a candle on, the house is on fire,” explained Macaleigh Holley who lives nearby.

Fire officials have not determined what caused the fire.