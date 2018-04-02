Montgomery County Arrests: March 26-April 1

by Rashad Snell

1/24 Timothy Wright Jr. Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts), Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 3rd

2/24 Sally Wood Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III

3/24 Durell Taunton Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Driving while Suspended, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, & Speed Less 25 MPH

4/24 Clarence Sweeney Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

5/24 Joseph Sullivan Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (2 counts) & Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card



6/24 Reggie Stokes Arrest Date: 3/31/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Firearm

7/24 Juanderrius Riley Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st, Driving While Suspended, & Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

8/24 Eric Powell Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

9/24 Zachary Pettus Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

10/24 Nathan McDermott Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons



11/24 Harry McCall Arrest Date: 3/29/17 Charge(s): Menacing

12/24 Richard Jordan Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling

13/24 Christopher Jones Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

14/24 Mardrekus Jackson Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Burglary III, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Probation Violation

15/24 Marcus Hunter Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st



16/24 Deonte Hamner Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Custodial Sexual Misconduct

17/24 Wendell Givens Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder, Sexual Abuse of Child Under 12, & Sodomy 1st Degree

18/24 Lavander Gamble Jr. Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd & Theft of Property 4th

19/24 Major Evans Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Degree

20/24 Rainy Ellis Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd (2 counts)



21/24 Curtis Burch Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

22/24 Terri Brown Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct & Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment

23/24 Frederick Brown Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

24/24 Brian Boswell Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violation-Strangulation/Suffocation

















































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 26th through April 1st, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.