Montgomery County Arrests: March 26-April 1 Rashad Snell, Posted: Apr 2, 2018 3:11 PM CDT Updated: Apr 2, 2018 3:12 PM CDT by Rashad Snell 1/24Timothy Wright Jr. Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts), Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Sally Wood Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Durell Taunton Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Driving while Suspended, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, & Speed Less 25 MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Clarence Sweeney Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Joseph Sullivan Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (2 counts) & Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Reggie Stokes Arrest Date: 3/31/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Juanderrius Riley Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st, Driving While Suspended, & Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Eric Powell Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Zachary Pettus Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Nathan McDermott Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Harry McCall Arrest Date: 3/29/17 Charge(s): Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Richard Jordan Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Christopher Jones Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Mardrekus Jackson Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Burglary III, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Marcus Hunter Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Deonte Hamner Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Custodial Sexual Misconduct Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Wendell Givens Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder, Sexual Abuse of Child Under 12, & Sodomy 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Lavander Gamble Jr. Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Major Evans Arrest Date: 3/28/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Rainy Ellis Arrest Date: 3/30/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Curtis Burch Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Terri Brown Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct & Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Frederick Brown Arrest Date: 3/27/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Brian Boswell Arrest Date: 3/29/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violation-Strangulation/Suffocation Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 26th through April 1st, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts State Premature Babies Rate Increases i-Team: Ransomware Attack Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dept. Offers Tui... Greenville PD Arrests Two for Possession, Intent t...