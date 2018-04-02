South African Activist Winnie Mandela Remembered in Selma

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma are remembering the life of anti-Apartheid crusader -Winnie Mandela.

The South African activist attended the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma back in 2010.

Mandela was the keynote speaker at the King Unity Breakfast at the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

She’s being remembered by many today as a freedom fighter.

“I’m so glad that we were able to show our gratitude to her on several occasions. She was with us here for a whole week. Then I got a chance to see her again because her grandchildren went to my alma mater, Johnson C. Smith. I drove there to see her,” said Toure.

Concordia College Alabama student Zwelakho Sebele is from South Africa.

“Its a sad for for South Africans, I mean she was a pillar of the country and I mean while her late husband was in prison for 27 years, she still fought against white minority rule. So, she sacrificed her life and just sacrificed a lot for the country so, its a very sad day indeed,” said Sebele.

Winnie Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital Monday.

She was 81 years old.