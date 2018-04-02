Stormy Then Cooler Again

by Shane Butler

A quiet weather pattern now but it’s going to get active as the week progresses. It starts with a few showers possible Tuesday afternoon but the better chance for rain comes in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This will be a line of showers and t-storms ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could be strong possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and maybe a tornado. A dry and cooler weather pattern settles in for Wednesday into Friday morning. Sunny and mild days along with clear and chilly nights. Lows Thursday morning will hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We get a brief warm up Friday with afternoon temps approaching 80 but another front heads into the area over the weekend. Showers and t-storms will be likely on Saturday and then a return to partly sunny skies Sunday. Daytime temps will top out around 70 both days. Heading into next week, we see more rain coming our way. Showers and t-storms work through here Monday into Tuesday.