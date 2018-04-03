Child Abuse Awareness

by Danielle Wallace

Child abuse, is becoming a bigger issue than some people think. In Montgomery alone, the Child Protect center sees about 500 children a year.

“67 percent of that is child sex abuse. The other 33 is if a child has been severely abused or if they have witnessed some type of crime,” says Executive Director, Jannah Bailey.

Bailey says those crimes that children witness range from rape, domestic violence or abuse of another child – anything that brings trauma. She says the biggest spike in child abuse cases comes after school breaks.

“After spring break you know-we saw an increase, after Christmas break. Summer’s coming and that really is an important time to pay attention when children are at camps or they are at bible schools are they are staying with relatives,” says Bailey.

But why do some cases go unreported?

“The child is afraid that the offender has actually threatened them and said, I’ll kill you, I’ll your mother, I’ll go away to prison,” says Bailey.

Bailey says 94 percent of children know their offenders which also contributes to why some cases go unreported.

“If it’s maybe a father or someone who is providing other resources-financial resources to them-the mother may be threatened that she is about to lose something and she may tell the child just stay away from him, or just ignore it and I’ll keep you safe,” says Bailey.

Bailey says those reasons are dangerous which is why advocates say it is important to fully educate children on the issue.

If you would like to learn more about Child Protect in Montgomery, you can visit the following link: http://www.childprotect.org/