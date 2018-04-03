City Encourages Reporting Gunshots

by Ellis Eskew





Scrolling through social media, you don’t have to look very long before you see posts about gunshots reported in neighborhoods across Montgomery.

While gunshots can be tough to pinpoint, Councilman Fred Bell says the best thing to do is call 9-1-1.

“If you hear gunshots 20 times, call in 20 times. Do not wait until someone else calls or wait and think somebody else is going to call because the policemen, if they are going to do it in an expeditious manner, they need to know right then. I hear it from my house all the time,” said Bell.

According to recent reports,

Mayor Todd strange says violent crime is down 26 percent. Non-violent crime is down 10 percent. Overall crime is down 12 percent.