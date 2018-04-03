Dallas Co. Deputies Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County deputies need your help to catch a suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a business in Valley Grande.

The robbery happened at the Quick Stop on Highway 22 Thursday night and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

They’re hoping someone will see the surveillance video and recognize the suspect and help them ID him, so they can make an arrest.

“Any time you go into a store and banish a handgun its extremely dangerous,” said Capt. Mike Granthum.

“We don’t take this crime or any crime involving a hand gun lightly.”

Anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has information about the robbery, call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.