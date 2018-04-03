State School Board to Choose New Superintendent on April 20

by Alabama News Network Staff





Alabama’s state school board is set to choose the next state education superintendent on April 20.

A statement released Tuesday by the Department of Education says the board and an executive leadership search firm are currently reviewing candidates.

The search firm will recommend semifinalists to the board on April 13. Board members will select finalists for interviews on April 20, followed by a vote for the next superintendent.

Board members are seeking a replacement for former Superintendent Michael Sentence, who resigned in September 2017. He had a tumultuous year on the job and stepped down before a school board meeting where some members were expected to push to fire him.

Ed Richardson is the current interim state education superintendent.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)