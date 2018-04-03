Strong To Severe Storms Overnight

by Shane Butler

A strong cold front will make its way southward tonight. Showers and t-storms will advance eastward ahead of the frontal boundary. Storms enter our western areas after 10pm and move across the rest of the region overnight. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threat area wide will be damaging winds. We expect the strongest storms mainly over our northwestern counties. Areas roughly from Demopolis to Clanton will have the greater risk for damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado. Fortunately, the line of storms gradually weaken as they move eastward into a more stable environment. Rainfall potential of .25 to .50 will be possible with this system. Clouds and rain will greet most early Wednesday morning but we see the sky clearing from west to east through the day and into the afternoon hours. A much cooler air mass moves in Wednesday night and we can’t rule out some patchy frost in our northern most counties. Sunny and dry conditions prevail through the remainder of the week but more rain heads our way for part of the upcoming weekend.