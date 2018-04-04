Chilly Overnight

by Shane Butler

We’re now on the backside of a cold front and this puts us under a cool/dry air mass for a few days. Clear skies and light winds will allow temps to fall into the upper 30s overnight. We can’t rule out some patchy frost especially across our northern counties early Thursday morning. Temps are back in the 70s Thursday afternoon and approaching 80 degrees Friday. Another frontal boundary heads our way this weekend and it’s looking wet Saturday. The clouds and rain will help hold temps down into the 60s for highs but sunshine returns and its back into the lower 70s Sunday. The weather pattern continues to be active with more rain ahead for Monday. This shower and t-storm activity will be ahead of another cold front. A brief cool down will follow the frontal passage Tuesday.