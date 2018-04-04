A Cooler And Active Weather Pattern

by Ben Lang

Most of the rain and storms are well to our east, but there are a few light showers lingering over south Alabama as of 11 AM. The back edge of the cloud deck is now heading east into western Alabama. For folks especially west of I-65, there’s a great chance you’ll see full sunshine before sunset this evening. Temperatures will run about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel even cooler.

Tonight’s lows will range from the mid 30s north to around 40 south. Winds subside somewhat with a clear sky. Lots of sunshine ahead for Thursday, with highs in the low 70s. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees, with increasing clouds late in the day. Some showers will also be possible by Friday night, but coverage will be low. More widespread rain is likely overnight and through about the first half of Saturday. Most of Sunday looks dry, but another front heads our way overnight/early Monday with more widespread rain. Next Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry, sunny, and cooler with highs in the low 70s.