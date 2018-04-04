Cooler and Breezy Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

The sky becomes mostly sunny today and the day will be breezy and much cooler with a high only in the low to mid 60s. With a clear sky and light wind tonight, lows are expected in the mid and upper 30s with a good chance of frost over the northern half of Alabama. Thursday will be warmer with a high near 70 with a good supply of sunshine.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Moisture levels increase Friday meaning clouds will be increasing with a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm as a cold front drops in from the north. Rain and storms should become more widespread Friday night, but severe weather is not expected. The front will stall out over South Alabama, and Saturday for now looks wet at times and pretty cool for April with temperatures in the upper 60s. On Sunday, the front lifts northward as a warm front; the day will be warmer with a high close to 70, but showers remain possible.

INTO NEXT WEEK: This front lifting north will be in response to our next storm system due in here early next week, and we are going to have to watch it for severe weather. Monday looks wet with showers and thunderstorms likely as another cold front moves into the state. Then colder and drier air will return during the mid-week period with perhaps lows falling back into the 30s again by Wednesday morning.

Have a great day!

Ryan