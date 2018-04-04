Event Remembers Speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is almost impossible without remembering his speeches.

An event featuring the words of Dr. King was held at the Alabama Department of Archives & History Wednesday afternoon.

Several local members of the community were invited to read excerpts from some of King’s most famous speeches.

King’s speeches motivated participants in the civil rights movement and galvanized public support for their cause.

Social activist Peggy Wallace Kennedy was one of the readers.

“On this particular day of course the 50th anniversary of his untimely death, all of the speeches are the speeches that were given by Dr. King that were very, very important in his short life that he gave to the people of America and to really, the world,” she said.

Montgomery Co. Probate Judge Steven Reed read King’s ‘Give us the Ballot’ speech.

“I think it’s a day of reflection, I think its a day of commemoration of the legacy, the work that was done, all before Dr. King was 39 years old, the contribution that he made, not only to this country but to mankind,” said Reed.

“And I think its also an opportunity for us to look at ways that we can fulfill his dream, look at ways and issues that he fought for. Poverty, economic injustice, racism. Are we really doing everything that we can do in all of the capacity that we inhabit. And so I think its a way to look back but also to consider where we are and to think about things we need to do different in order to improve things for everyone going forward.”

Dr. King is regarded as one of the greatest orators of the 20th century.

And his words continue to inspire people throughout the world.