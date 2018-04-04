Jeff Davis Basketball Coach Announces His Retirement After 20 Years

by Alabama News Network Staff





After 20 years of coaching and over 200 career wins as Jefferson Davis High School’s head basketball coach, Terry Posey is retiring.

Coach Posey lead the Jefferson Davis boys’ basketball team to a state championship in 2006 boasting a 35 and 2 record. The following year, the team finished as the state runner-up with a 28 and 6 record.

In announcing his retirement Tuesday evening, Coach Posey expressed his gratitude.

“I’ve been blessed! I have been here for the past twenty years, seen some great people come through these doorway as in administrators, teachers, students and athletes,” said Posey. “All I can say is I am the lucky one,”

As for life after coaching, Posey sees himself chasing his grand children, taking some swings on the green and taking up fishing.

Coach Posey’s motto in life and on the court is “Don’t Get Outworked”. He reminded himself and his students of that daily; wearing it on his wristband and leading athletes by example.

“Coach Posey will be missed at Jefferson Davis High School,” said Montgomery Public Schools Athletic Director William Dean. He is as professional as they come. His replacement will have some big shoes to fill.”