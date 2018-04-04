Montgomery Firefighter Receives First Responder Hero Award

by Danielle Wallace

Seconds count for every call that firefighter Mitchell Smith responds to. That is why he is Alabama News Network and Wettermark Keith’s latest First Responder Hero, for being the first to arrive on an accident scene.

“It really means a lot that they thought of me individually as opposed to anybody else that was on that scene,” says Smith.

Smith does not remember the accident. He says the award comes as a surprise. But his colleagues say the honor does not come as a surprise to them.

“He’s an exceptional firefighter. He does very well on the fire ground, even on the emergency medical scene,” says Lt. Matthew Arledge.

“He is always prepared for come what may. He’s has a lot of knowledge and he’s just the kind of guy that gets on the scene . He knows exactly what his responsibilities are and the responsibilities of the people above him,” says Ulric Stephens.

After nearly 8 years on the job at the Montgomery fire department. Smith says it is big honor to be recognized as a First Responder Hero.

“You don’t know if it’s your family or what. It’s somebody’s family whether it’s yours or your neighbor or somebody you’ve never met. You always treat them like they are your family, your best friend,” says Smith.

Smith has been a firefighter for the Lagoon Park location in Montgomery for over 3 years.