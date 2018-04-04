No New Charges Against Former Gov. Robert Bentley

by Alabama News Network Staff





At a news conference streamed Live by Alabama News Network, it was announced that the grand jury investigating former Gov. Robert Bentley has concluded its work without bringing indictments against him or others. That announcement was made by supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.

However, the grand jury did raise questions about Alabama’s ethics law.

Brooks says the grand jury noted that the law covers spouses and other family members, but not people involved in romantic relationships outside of marriage.

It was April 10, 2017, that then-Gov. Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and resigned from office. He had faced an ethics investigation and calls for impeachment after allegations arose that he was having an extra-marital affair with his senior political adviser.

Brooks says the grand jury heard from 53 witnesses, pored over documents and spent many hours looking at whether to pursue indictments. She said that there was either not enough evidence or the alleged acts weren’t criminal.

A copy of the Grand Jury Report is available at this link: grand jury report.