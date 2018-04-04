Severe Weather Hits North Alabama

by Jeff Sanders





Officials say one person has been injured after severe weather caused damage in a northern Alabama city.

City of Decatur spokeswoman Emily Long said Wednesday the person was taken in for evaluation, but did not provide any more information on their condition. She says strong thunderstorms struck the city around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Long says the thunderstorms caused downed trees, power lines and structural damage to residences and buildings from trees.

Forecasters in Mississippi report downed trees from thunderstorms in northeastern Mississippi.

The National Weather Service officials say isolated severe storms will be possible across a good portion of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)