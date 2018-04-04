Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month

by Andrew James





Local mayors and Maxwell Air Force Base Leadership kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Tuesday.

While the problem is spotlighted in April, they say this is a battle they fight 365 days a year. Mayors from local cities including Montgomery were at the proclamation signing. Leadership at Maxwell Air Force Base say that a big challenge is making sure people are comfortable talking about sexual assault.

“That was one of the things, to get people to be comfortable coming out and saying that not only did this happen to them or they were a witness to this but that the leaders are going to take it seriously and do something about that,” explained Col. Eric Shafa.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says that sexual assault numbers are down in the city but that there is still more work to be done.