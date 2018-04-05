Blue Sky and Sunshine

by Ryan Stinnett

We are starting off this day with a clear sky, light wind, and cold temperatures. During the day we warm into the lower 70s with sunshine in full supply. Tonight will be mostly fair and not as cold; most places will see a low in the 45-50 degree range.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: The day tomorrow will remain dry with a high in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but clouds will begin to increase by afternoon. We will bring in a good chance of rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, late tomorrow night into Saturday morning. The risk of severe storms looks low at this point, and rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely.

While the rain should be over by late morning Saturday, the day will be cloudy, breezy, and cooler with temperatures in the 60s most of the day. Then, the sky becomes clear Saturday night, and another cold night is expected with lows back in the 30s. The day Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70°.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and possibly a few thunderstorms are likely Monday with another cold front, then we will see more very cool air through the mid-week period.

Have a great day!

Ryan