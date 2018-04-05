Concordia Hosts Annual Literacy Festival in Selma

by George McDonald





From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Concordia College Alabama campus in Selma was swarming with hundreds of elementary school students Thursday.

The college was hosting its 4th Annual Literacy Festival at the campus.

Second graders from Selma City and Dallas County Schools came out to the event.

The students enjoyed music, food and other fun activities at the festival.

They each also got to choose and take home their very own book.

“We’ve targeted 2nd grade because we want to get them early while they’re learning to read and to give them an excitement about reading,” said CCA Dean of Teacher Education, Tonya Chestnut.

Organizers say a love of reading is vital to getting a good education because reading is the foundation for all learning.