Governor Ivey Not Attending Upcoming Debates

by Jeff Sanders





Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will not attend upcoming debates in the race for governor.

A spokeswoman for Ivey’s campaign said she will not attend two separate GOP primary debates this month being hosted by WVTM 13 debate and al.com.

Campaign spokeswoman Debbee Hancock wrote in an email that Ivey has official engagements those days. Her campaign did not respond to a question asking if Ivey would attend any debate.

Ivey’s challengers are criticizing what they say is her unwillingness to meet them on a debate stage.

GOP challenger Scott Dawson said Ivey, who became governor when her predecessor resigned, has never been elected to the governor’s office and “owes it to the people to answer their questions.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said this week that it is important to share his plans for the state in a debate and invited Ivey to do the same.

