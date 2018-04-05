Milder Tonight, Warm Friday, Storms Friday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a mild and sunny Thursday afternoon for central and south Alabama, with just a few thin and wispy cirrus clouds this afternoon. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with lows slightly milder in the upper 40s. A south wind help temperatures surge into the upper 70s Friday. Just about the entire day will be dry, but rain and storms arrive from our west by the late evening. There is now a slight risk for severe weather covering Marengo county, and a marginal risk for most of our viewing area. The overall severe weather threat is low, but strong straight line winds are the main risk. At this time, tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but would likely be short-lived and isolated.

Rain and storms gradually taper off Saturday afternoon. A cold front passes through the state, keeping high temps in the 60s. Saturday night looks chilly again with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some clouds hang around through Sunday, though most of the day looks dry. The next front heads our way Sunday night, bringing an another round of rain through mainly the first half of Monday. Once that front clears the state later in the day, we’re back to sunny and mild days next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs each day reach the low 70s with nighttime lows in the upper 40s.