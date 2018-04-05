How Much Has the Montgomery Biscuits Impacted Downtown?

Montgomery’s downtown area near Riverwalk  Stadium has not always boomed with business.
“It used to be scary down here when I used to look out the window I wondered if we would have anymore business. I always wondered if we would have any foot traffic as far as downtown goes,” says Savady Craig.
But since the Biscuit’ first-pitch people at longtime businesses like the Hank Williams museum have seen new additions to the area.
“It’s been a fun transition because you know downtown used to kind of be empty-just kind of a interchange for people passing through,” says Kristin Hollon.
For biscuits fans, it is no surprise that downtown Montgomery has a new look. Some say, it is not all because of the games but also because of the team’s contributions.
“They give back to the community a lot – they do the Easter egg hunt, all kind of different promotional things that they have for the children and stuff so it’s a good thing. You’ve watched it grow down here so it’s helped a lot,” says Justin Lasiter.
For some, this year’s season opener will be a first as they tour Montgomery.
“It was something that folks we talked to were excited about and we understand that it’s a big celebration so we thought we would make time to go to the game,” says Alex Merchant.
“Personally I think the biscuits brought about the downtown movement that’s happening they are continuing even with the new owners and even with the old owners-they are continuing to modernized downtown and help rejuvenate it,” says Chason Smiterman Sr.
On game days, business owners say there are a few things that they enjoy seeing.
“Family-families with kids. It’s just the idea of seeing them coming down here,” says Craig.

