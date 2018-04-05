Primary Elections are Two Months Away

June 5th Primary Elections select party candidates for November elections.
Tim Lennox,
The Senior Counsellor for the Alabama Secretary of State’s office says “crossover” voting and “Photo I.D.” will be issues in the Republican and Democratic party primary elections on June 5th.

 

Brent Beal is a guest on the Alabama News Network political interview series Face2Face at 5:00 PM on CBS 8 or at 5:30 on ABC Montgomery. He discusses the primaries and general election in which voters will choose people to fill all of the constitutional offices and seats in the Alabama House and Senate.

An extended version of the interview with Beal will be posted soon on the Face2Face page at www.Alabama News.Net.

