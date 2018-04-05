Sunny Thursday, Then Some Friday Night Storms

by Ben Lang

After a very chilly start to Thursday morning, temperatures are slowly but surely warming up. We’ll have plenty of sunshine through this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with lows slightly milder in the upper 40s. A south wind help temperatures surge into the upper 70s Friday. Just about the entire day will be dry, but rain and storms arrive from our west by the late evening. While there is a marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe storms west of I-65, the severe weather threat is very low.

Rain and storms gradually taper off Saturday afternoon. A cold front passes through the state, keeping high temps in the 60s. Saturday night looks chilly again with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some clouds hang around through Sunday, though most of the day looks dry. The next front heads our way Sunday night, bringing an another round of rain through mainly the first half of Monday. Once that front clears the state later in the day, we’re back to sunny and mild days next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs each day reach the low 70s with nighttime lows in the upper 40s.