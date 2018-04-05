USAF Thunderbirds Pilot Dies in Crash

Weekend Thunderbirds Show in California cancelled.

by Tim Lennox





NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — The U.S. Air Force on Thursday identified the pilot who died when his F-16 Fighting Falcon jet crashed during training over the Nevada desert. The service says Maj. Stephen Del Bagno died when his jet went down around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday during a routine aerial demonstration training flight over the remote Nevada Test and Training Range, according to a statement from Nellis Air Force Base, where the Thunderbirds are based.

