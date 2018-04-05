Some Weekend Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure is the main weather feature over our area for now. This is keeping things dry and quiet but a cold front is heading our way going into the weekend. The frontal boundary will kick off a round of showers and t-storms Friday night into early Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong possibly severe. The main threat will be strong winds and possibly damaging winds. The rain will be moving out of the area late Saturday morning but clouds and gusty northwest winds will be hanging around throughout the day. Mostly sunny and dry conditions are in store for Sunday but more rain and storms head this way Sunday night into Monday. This round will depart and its looking dry and seasonal for the rest of next week.