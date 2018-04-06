Account Executive

by Laura Ross

Alabama Telecasters, Inc. is seeking an experienced account executive for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA/CBS8 and MeTV Montgomery to develop new business and grow existing accounts. Candidates must have strong presentation and communication skills and must be service and detail oriented with the ability to set and meet goals. Must be motivated, detail oriented and a team player with a positive attitude. Direct sales experience required and a good driving record are required. A degree in Marketing or two years related experience is required. Please email resumes to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109. You may fax resumes to 334.271.6444. No Phone Calls Please. EOE