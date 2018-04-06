“Over The Edge” For A Good Cause

Fundraiser participants rappel down 110-foot high-rise to help others in need

by Jalea Brooks

Some folks in Montgomery were literally hanging over the edge – rappelling 110 feet down the 40 Four Building in Downtown, Montgomery, but for a good cause.

Participants raised 1,000 dollars each, for Hope Inspired Ministries, in exchange for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang over the edge of a high-rise building.

All proceeds are going towards the non-profit’s program that provides job training and assistance to those in need.

“They could be coming out of prison, they could be coming out of addiction, or could just be growing up in poverty and really don’t know how to overcome the barriers to be successful in life” explained founder Michael Coleman “We have a 9-week training course that takes people, regardless of where they are and we equip them with the skills that they need to be able to get in the work force and be self sufficient”.

Without the generous donations from many adventurers, Coleman says much of their outreach would not be possible.

The “Over the Edge’ fundraiser will continue starting at 8 a.m. Saturday (April 7th). Coleman says they are offering the last few slots to members of the community that would like to rappel the building for free.

For more information you can contact Michael Coleman or Karen Boan. Michael’s email address is mscolemanjr@gmail.com. Karen’s email address is karenboan@gmail.com. The phone number for Hope Inspired Ministries is (334) 649-4330.