Martin Luther King’s Barber

He's co-authored a book with Kevin Shird about the old and new Civil Rights Movements

by Tim Lennox





Watch “Your COmmunity This Week” on ABC Montgomery this Sunday at 9:00 AM or 4:00 PM to hear about their book:

“The Colored Waiting Room” by Kevin Shird and Nelson Malden

