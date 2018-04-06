Montgomery Teacher Among 16 Finalists for 2018-2019 Alabama Teacher of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff





Highly-skilled, dedicated, and caring teachers are essential to achieving excellence and in preparing our nation’s next generation of outstanding professionals.

The 16 outstanding educators who have been selected as finalists for Alabama’s 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year exemplify these qualities and more. Each has accomplished great things with the students they mentor, teach, and inspire daily. They exemplify teaching at its best.

The 16 finalists have emerged from a group of over 170 exceptional educators from across the state who submitted applications for the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program, one of the oldest and most prestigious state award programs for teachers.

Alabama State Department of Education – 2018-2019 District Teachers of the Year

Nadine Lynch – St. Elmo Elementary School, Mobile County School System (District I Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Janice D. Kinard – Fairhope Middle School, Baldwin County School System (District I Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Dr. Brittney Duncan – Wrights Mill Road Elementary School, Auburn City School System(District II Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Dr. Blake Busbin – Auburn High School, Auburn City School System (District II Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Carol McLaughlin – Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System (District III Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Lincoln Clark – Berry Middle School, Hoover City School System (District III Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Meghan Allen – Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System (District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Lisa Gaines – Homewood Middle School, Homewood City School System (District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Jennifer J. Parten – Thomasville Elementary School, Thomasville City School System (District V Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Zestlan Simmons – Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Montgomery County School System(District V Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Dr. James Tarlton Wilder, III – Odenville Middle School, St. Clair County School System (District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Ashley Nicole Holmes – Falkville High School, Morgan County School System (District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Rachel Pucko – Northport Elementary School, Tuscaloosa County School System (District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Robin M. Thompson – Florence High School, Florence City School System (District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Donna Holderfield – John S. Jones Elementary School, Etowah County School System (District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Stephenie T. Smith – Buckhorn Middle School, Madison County School System (District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year)

This pool of outstanding educators will soon be narrowed down to four, and the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 6 p.m. at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery.

“Judges Prepare to Narrow the Field Down to Four”

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.

Reflecting on her experiences as a previous finalist and as Alabama’s current Teacher of the Year, Chasity Collier said, “Congratulations to the 16 teachers chosen to represent their districts. Thanks to each of you for the wonderful work you do with your students as well as the work you do to elevate and strengthen our profession.”