Special Ed Fashion Show Gives Students Night in the Spotlight

by Ellis Eskew





Students strut their stuff on the runway for family and friends gathered at the Parking Crossing High School gym Friday night.

“Tonight is all about the children. It’s all about ‘disabling the label’ and allowing children with exceptionalities to shine like diamonds,” said Stacy Varner, Special Ed director at Park Crossing High School.

They each had a special outfit to show off in front of the crowd whether it was a fancy dress or a nice bow tie.

“‘Cause like I didn’t come last year, so I wanted to share my fashion with other people,” said model Jonathan Colley.

The students tell us they loved it!

“It was fun.” What did he like best? “Putting the hat on top of my head,” said Jadyn Miller.

“It felt good too. I was nervous a little bit, but I just had to come out and just do it,” said Taia Maull.

Organizers say it’s something these students can take pride in.

“It means a lot to the children. They don’t always get a chance to be in extracurricular activities. I mean they are invited, but they don’t always get to attend them, so this spotlights them,” said Varner.