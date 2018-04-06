Storms Overnight

by Shane Butler

We head into the weekend with another threat for overnight strong to severe storms. Showers and t-storms will move from west to east ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds the main threat. The tornado threat with this event is low but not zero. We expect the strongest storms to be out of our area late Saturday morning. The rest of the day will have a wintry feel as clouds and light rain l linger throughout the day. Temps will only manage low to mid 60s and gusty northwest winds may make it feel even cooler. If you’re looking for better weather, Sunday is going to be your day for outdoor activities. Mostly sunny and milder conditions are expected and we see Monday turning out the same. Our next round of rain moves into the area Tuesday but sunny and dry conditions settle in for the remainder of next week.