Strong Storms Possible Tonight

by Ben Lang

There’s a little more cloud-cover in the sky this afternoon, with an upper cirrus deck and some mixed in cumulus clouds below. Some sunshine is still filtering through, and that will be the general trend through this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, but dry air still lingers close to the ground so any showers that pass through this afternoon will likely evaporate before reaching the ground.

A line of rain and storms arrives late tonight. Some could be strong to severe, with strong straight line winds being the main severe weather threat. Although the tornado threat isn’t completely zero, it is very low. Hi-res models are coming closer together on timing, and it looks like storms enter our western counties by 9 or 10PM. That line will quickly push east overnight, and by late Sunday morning those storms are out of our area. Some models suggest a few storms could ramp back up across extreme south Alabama Saturday afternoon, and we’ll keep an eye on that possibility. Saturday will be cooler and mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs only in the 60s.

Clouds start to clear late Saturday, and Sunday morning will be chilly with lows in the 30s for some. Sunday afternoon looks warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The next chance for rain now appears to be Monday and Tuesday, though it looks like the mainly scattered shower variety. Temperatures next week will be close to seasonal normals, with highs in the lower and mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.