Teenager Dies From Injuries From Crash on Dirt Bike with Car

by Alabama News Network Staff

The operator of a minibike involved in a motor vehicle crash last Friday, March 30, has died of injuries sustained in the crash. Thomas Bray, 14, of Montgomery was pronounced dead late afternoon Thursday, April 5, at Baptist Medical Center South, where he had been receiving treatment since the crash.

Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the crash at about 6 p.m. March 30 at the intersection of Wares Ferry Road and North Burbank Drive. The crash involved a Renthal Airtime minibike operated by Bray and a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. Bray was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene before being transported to BMCS. The driver of the Hyundai, an adult female, was uninjured.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates the minibike was traveling westbound on Wares Ferry when it collided with the Hyundai, which was turning with the light onto North Burbank from Wares Ferry eastbound. The crash investigation is continuing as accident investigators work to determine the circumstances of the crash.