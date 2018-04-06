Troy University Students Petition to Rename a Portion of George Wallace Drive

by Danielle Wallace

Students tell me that the controversial governor’s name should name should not be near the university because of his stance of segregation during his time in office.

This article is making it’s way around Troy University’s campus as a group of students petition to rename a portion South George Wallace Drive. It is their way of getting rid of former Governor George Wallace’s views on segregation.

“For a lot of people they think it’s a minor issue-for just a street name. I understand those sort of criticisms but there is a certain power, even in small symbols,” says Steven Sain.

Steven Sain is part of the group of students starting the petition. Instead they want to rename the portion of the street after Troy native and civil rights activist John Lewis.

“To change something like this to a native that has fought so hard for civil rights and other good qualities in America-even currently would be a reflection on the university itself,” says Sain.

For some students the street’s name has always been questionable from their first campus visit.

“It was definitely a shock factor to becoming down 231 and then your gps says turn right on George Wallace drive. The first time I heard that it was shocking-you know there’s this villian in American history and he’s has a street named after him and the university that I go to is on that street,” says Matt. Fulton.

Students say the name “George Wallace Drive” just doesn’t fit, since the university is known as an international university.

“Anything that is against that, like segregation- I think people would realize how against Troy’s values that is they would definitely be willing to consider it,” says Jessica Print.

University officials have not commented on the petition. But students say it is time to move on.

“In order for us to better ourselves, we need to eliminate anything that was negative from that time.”

We reached out to the city of Troy on the issue of who would be responsible for renaming the portion of George Wallace Drive. No comments have been made.