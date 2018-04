Annual Beef Cooking Competition

High School students compete.

by Tim Lennox





Alabama High School Juniors and Seniors gathered at Carver High in Montgomery today to compete in the annual Alabama Cattlemen’s Association beef cook-off.

Alabama News Network News Director Glenn Halbrook was a judge for the event, which was won by Dalton Denney of Washington County with his recipe for Tropical Fajitas.

Each year’s winning recipes are published in an Association cookbook.

You can see last year’s recipes HERE.