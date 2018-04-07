A Chilly April Night Ahead

by Ben Lang

Most of the rain is over, but some light showers are still possible through much of this evening. Breezy northwest winds continue overnight, and the cold air pushing through Alabama results in Sunday morning lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees further south.

Most of the clouds will be gone by Sunday morning, and our sky stays most sunny through the day. Temperatures stay fairly cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night’s low will be milder, falling to the low 50s. Another front will push through Alabama Monday night/early Tuesday. Only isolated to scattered showers are expected with the front Monday/Tuesday.

Our sky finally clears Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday feature plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The next front arrives Friday night/Saturday, providing a chance for rain and storms.