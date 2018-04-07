Man Dies In Car Accident After Being Pursued By Police

by Jonathan Thomas





A Columbiana man has died after being chased by Prattville police.

50 year old Ambrose Wood was being pursued by Prattville Police after being suspected of reckless driving. Wood’s car left county road 82 in Autauga county and overturned. Wood, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. An infant was also in Wood’s car and was transported to the children’s hospital in Birmingham. Officials believe that the injuries are non- life threatening.