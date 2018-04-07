Maxwell Air Force Base 100th Anniversary Continues with Centennial Celebration Bash

by Danielle Wallace

A cloudy and rainy day, did not get in the way of the centennial celebration bash for Maxwell Air force Base.

“Unfortunately the weather got us little down today but when the city found out that Maxwell was of course turning 100, we really wanted to celebrate that amazing event by hosting a centennially bash here in the riverfront park,” says Jamie Gonazlez, event planner for the city of Montgomery.

Maxwell has a major economic impact on the capitol city and the surrounding region. The partnership between the two has contributed to the city’s growth.

“We’ve done a lot of their activities we love having them out with us so I think it’s a very, very good working relationship, there’s great communication both ways and we love working with each other,” says Marci Hoffman.

“Not everybody may know about the great relationship between the city and the base and we just want to help promote that and show that,” says Sean Olsen.

Recruiters for the coast guard and air force were on the scene, talking with people who are interested in a military career.

“We wanted to get all local vendors from Montgomery and try to focus on giving opportunities back to our local economy through this,” says Gonzalez.

The celebration gives military families a chance to support, wile also having fun.

“Definitely getting some food, we love the cupcakes and the barbecues so that and maybe some face painting,” says Kelly Pumroy.

“This is ongoing and we’ve been doing it for so long and we just wanted to come out and celebrate and having a good time,” says Hoffman.

The Wright brothers opened the first U.S civilian flying school on land where Maxwell is located. Maxwell is also home to a minimum security federal prison and the national headquarters of the civil air patrol.