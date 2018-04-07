Montgomery Home Eviction Rate Among The Highest in the U.S.

Report: There were about five a day in Montgomery in 2016

by Tim Lennox





The national report on home evictions in the United States from from a special interest group called The Eviction Lab.

They say Montgomery had the 27th highest eviction rate in the country. The only other Alabama city on the top 100 list was Mobile, and it was ranked 78th.

According to their research:

There were 2,074 evictions in the Montgomery area in 2016. That amounts to 5.68 households evicted every day. 5.82 in 100 renter homes are evicted each year.

See the Eviction Lab list HERE.