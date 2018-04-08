Highway Work Zone Deaths Increasing
State officials promote aware driving in highway construction zones this week.
2016 is the most recent years for which state statistics are available, and they indicate eight highway workers died in Alabama.
National stats for the previous year, 2015:
- A work zone crash occurred once every 5.4 minutes.
- Every day, 70 work zone crashes occurred that resulted in at least one injury.
- Every week, 12 work zone crashes occurred that resulted in at least one fatality.