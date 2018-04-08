Increasing Clouds and Isolated Showers Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

There was a nice window of sun earlier this afternoon, but clouds are now rolling back in from the south. We’ve got a warm front in the northern gulf to thank for that. This warm front will track north tonight, which could kick off some isolated showers across south Alabama overnight and early Monday morning. Tonight will be much milder, with lows in the lower 50s. Most of the showers come to an end by the afternoon, with breaks of sunshine here and there. High temperatures reach the low to mid 70s.

A cold front pushes south towards Alabama by Tuesday morning. This could trigger additional isolated showers, particularly Tuesday morning. Showers are most likely south of I-85. Clouds gradually clear by the afternoon as the front clears south Alabama. We won’t see a return of terribly cool air with this front. Highs Tuesday reach the low 70s, and Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s. Sunshine reigns supreme Wednesday through Friday. Thursday and Friday’s highs are forecast in the upper 70s to low 80s. Low temps will be close to seasonal normals this week, in the upper 40s/low 50s.

The next best chance for rain is next Saturday with the arrival of another front. This system will need to be monitored for severe weather potential.