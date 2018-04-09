Butler County Deputies Want Help to Solve Double Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff





Investigators in Butler County are searching for new leads in a double murder investigation. Ladarious Lymon and Javon Banks, both 22 years old, were both found dead in a car on Airport Road in October.

Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden says investigators have followed up on several leads, but no arrests have been made.

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

Family members say they just want closure.

“Waking up facing the fact that they are no longer here — not the fact that they are no longer here — but the fact they were violently taken from us, they were murdered, a senseless murder, two senseless murders and the family needs closure, the family wants closure,” Kalendria Warren, a cousin, told Alabama News Network.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 382-6521.