Eclectic Man Indicted in the Murder of His Parents

by Alabama News Network Staff





District Attorney Randall Houston says Jesse Madison Holton of Eclectic has been indicted by an Elmore County grand jury for the murder of his parents, April and Mike Holton.

Holton was originally indicted in October 2017 for the murder of his father, Mike Holton. That original indictment will be dismissed and Holton is now charged with two counts of murder, according to Houston.

Authorities say a dispute over a party in September 2016 is what led to the shootings of Mike and April Holton. Mike Holton died at the scene while April Holton died at a hospital. Jesse Holton was 17 at the time of the shootings.

“The State received additional evidence in the Holton case, which we did not have at the time of the 2017 presentation to the Elmore County Grand Jury, and I believe that may have affected the outcome,” Houston said.

Holton will be arraigned in Elmore County on April 26.