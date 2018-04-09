Light Rain at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

CALM WEEK OF WEATHER: For much of the week ahead, the overall pattern is relatively calm for April in Alabama. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature partly sunny conditions and we cannot completely rule out a passing shower or two, but most of us will be staying dry. Both days will feature a high around 70°.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: An upper ridge builds across the eastern U.S. and these days should remain dry and fairly warm. We go from near 70° on Wednesday, to upper 70s Thursday, and lower 80s on Friday with mainly sunny days. The nights will be fair and cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

STORMS RETURN NEXT WEEKEND: On Friday our next storm system will begin to take shape to our west as a surface low develops in the Central Plains. It will move towards the western Great Lakes on Saturday and will be dragging a cold front across the Mississippi River. This should bring another rainy and somewhat stormy start to next weekend. There could be some strong storms, but with the better dynamics so far to the north, the severe weather threat looks lows, but of course we will watch this system in the coming days.

ANOTHER LATE SEASON COLD SNAP?: As the system exits, Sunday looks to feature drier weather and much cooler temperatures. We may see more lows down into the 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan