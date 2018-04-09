Memorial Dedicated To Lynching Victims Opening Soon In Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice will become the nation’s first memorial of its kind, and it’s garnering national attention.

The memorial is dedicated to thousands of African-American men, women and children lynched over a 70-year period following the civil war. The entire site is 6 acres and includes a memorial square with 800 six-foot monuments to symbolize thousands of racial terror lynching victims in the United States, including the counties and states that they took place.

The Equal Justice Initiative broke ground on the memorial last year, after years of researching and investigating lynchings all across the country. Construction is now in it’s final stretch with just a little over two weeks until the grand opening.

April 26th, the memorial along with the Legacy Museum – an extension of the memorial, will be open to the public.

The grand opening will be accompanied by several days of educational panels and presentations from leading national figures, performances and concerts from acclaimed recording artists, and a large opening ceremony.

The concert will feature performances by The Roots, Usher, Common, Kirk Franklin and other special guests. For more information and concert tickets click here.

Tickets for admission to the museum and the memorial are now available at museumandmemorial.eji.org.